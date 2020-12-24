Three French cops shot dead by domestic violence suspect

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAINT-JUST, France: Three police officers were killed and a fourth wounded in central France on Wednesday by a gunman they confronted in response to a domestic violence call, the deadliest attack in years on French law enforcement outside of terrorism incidents.
The suspect, a 48-year-old man known to authorities for child custody disputes, was “discovered dead” several hours after fleeing the home in an isolated hamlet near Saint-Just, a village of some 160 people south of the city of Clermont-Ferrand, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet.
He gave no further details on how the man died, but said he was heading to the scene personally. However a ministry source told AFP the suspect “was found dead in his vehicle, apparently a suicide.”
The man opened fire at two officers who arrived at the house shortly after midnight after being alerted to a reported domestic assault. One was killed immediately and the other shot in the thigh before the man set fire to the house, where a woman had climbed onto the roof.
The woman was safely rescued and was being questioned by police. The officers killedwere identified as Arno Mavel, 21; Remi Dupuis, 37; and Cyrille Morel, 45.