Three French cops shot dead by domestic violence suspect

SAINT-JUST, France: Three police officers were killed and a fourth wounded in central France on Wednesday by a gunman they confronted in response to a domestic violence call, the deadliest attack in years on French law enforcement outside of terrorism incidents.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man known to authorities for child custody disputes, was “discovered dead” several hours after fleeing the home in an isolated hamlet near Saint-Just, a village of some 160 people south of the city of Clermont-Ferrand, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet.

He gave no further details on how the man died, but said he was heading to the scene personally. However a ministry source told AFP the suspect “was found dead in his vehicle, apparently a suicide.”

The man opened fire at two officers who arrived at the house shortly after midnight after being alerted to a reported domestic assault. One was killed immediately and the other shot in the thigh before the man set fire to the house, where a woman had climbed onto the roof.

The woman was safely rescued and was being questioned by police. The officers killedwere identified as Arno Mavel, 21; Remi Dupuis, 37; and Cyrille Morel, 45.