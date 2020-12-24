Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris’ struggle: Dr Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan will continue supporting politically, diplomatically and morally the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right to self-determination.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Dr Alvi said this during a meeting with President Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, Raja Fahim Kayani, who called on him at the Presidency here.

“We appreciate the role of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris who come to support the Kashmiris’ struggle following the events happening after August 5, 2019, in IIOJK,” Dr Alvi said, adding: “Besides supporting Kashmir cause, the expatriates are playing pivotal role in the economy of Pakistan while sending remittances.”

He told Kayani that Pakistan wanted peace in South Asia and it was now up to the world community to come forward and settle the IIOJK dispute as per the aspiration of Kashmiris to bring permanent peace in the sub-continent.

The TeK president hailed the role of Pakistan for supporting the Kashmiris freedom struggle, saying after August 5 last year thousands of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris came forward in the UK and other European countries under the TeK banner to condemn the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the held territory.