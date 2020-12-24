Britain outlines steps to tackle loneliness amid corona curbs

LONDON: The government has pledged £7.5 million for projects to help tackle loneliness over the winter period.

The most recent data from the Office for National Statistics show 5 per cent of adults in England report feeling lonely “often” or “always”. The funding will be targeted at the arts, libraries, charities and radio with £5 million to Arts Council England for arts and library services, £2 million to extend the government’s Loneliness Fund launched in May and £500,000 to be distributed amongst the Audio Content Fund and the Community Radio Fund. Culture minister Baroness Barran said the arts, library and radio can “help bring people together and tackle loneliness”. She added: “We are coming to the end of one of the toughest years we have ever had to face and I know that the next few months will be a worry for many people who have felt particularly isolated or lonely during the pandemic.

“We still have some difficult times to overcome and it is important that we continue to provide support to those most at risk of isolation and loneliness over the next few months.”