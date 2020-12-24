PDM mocks PM’s remarks on taking reins ‘unprepared’

MARDAN: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) criticised the PTI’s “lack of readiness to run government” in its rally on Wednesday, during which movement leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz both ridiculed the Prime Minister for admitting that his government took some time to learn the ropes of governance a day earlier.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan told his ministers new governments should not assume power without preparation as the system is different for those who see it from outside, and for those who work within the system and praised the American system of transitioning governments.

“We have been saying that this is an incompetent government. Now yesterday, he (the PM) confessed this himself,” PDM president Maulana Fazl told participants of the PDM rally in Mardan. “Now he says he does not have able people,” the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief added. “When you have no knowledge of how to do things, who told you to run a government?” Maulana Fazl said to cheers.

He criticised the government for “destroying” the country’s economy. “Today, the purchasing power of the underprivileged is evident,” he added, saying the “incompetent government” has no right to rule Pakistan. He also lamented the Pakistan’s foreign policy, alleging countries like Saudi Arabia and China were angry at the country.

When Maryam spoke earlier, she said the PTI government was not qualified to run the country’s affairs and was busy “playing musical chairs”, in an apparent reference to the reshuffling in the cabinet.

“He [PM Imran Khan] says that he is not afraid of the PDM and will not bow before it,” she said, taunting the Prime Minister by saying: “Only the one who stands can take a bow.” “Whether your government is prepared to run the affairs of the country or not, the people of Mardan have decided that they will not rest till you are sent home,” she said. She accused the government of not having a qualified team to manage Pakistan’s affairs. “He used to say before becoming Prime Minister that he has a team of 200 professionals. Where is your team now? When you know that you were not qualified to be Prime Minister why were you in such a hurry to wear the Sherwani?” she asked.

“You were not prepared to run the country but were prepared to rob the country in the LNG scam,” she said. “You were not prepared to give the youth 10 million jobs but were prepared to give your friends lucrative jobs,” she alleged. She also accused the Prime Minister of “being fully prepared to give his sister Aleema Khan the NRO”.