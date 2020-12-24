Top court’s opinion sought on open ballot in Senate polls

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday filed a reference in the Supreme Court (SC) through Attorney-General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan seeking its opinion on open ballot in the Senate elections.

The reference was approved earlier in the day by President Arif Alvi under Article 186 of the Constitution. In the petition, the government is seeking the opinion of the apex court regarding holding the Senate elections using open ballot, or specifically a show of hands.

It is seeking the court’s opinion on amending Section 122(6) of the Election Act, 2017, without amending the Constitution. According to the reference, nature of the elections and the way it was conducted had not been clearly mentioned in the Constitution.

The election for the Senate is conducted in accordance with the Election Act of 2017, the petition stated, and asked if it was possible to introduce the idea of open-balloting in the Senate.

The process of open balloting, instead of secret balloting, would bring transparency to the Senate elections as secret balloting leads to corruption among the parliamentarians, it added.

Earlier, President Alvi approved a proposal, forwarded to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to send the reference to the Supreme Court of Pakistan under Article 186 of the Constitution.

The President, who also signed the reference, sought the apex court’s opinion regarding the holding of Senate election — “a matter of public importance” — through open ballot / show of hands as proposed by the Prime Minister.

The development came after the federal cabinet, in its meeting on December 15, approved seeking the Supreme Court’s opinion on the matter. Prior to that, the Prime Minister floated the idea, extolling it as a way to check horse-trading in the Senate polls, which is often beset by allegations of rigging in the aftermath of the elections.

In an interview with a private television channel last week, the Prime Minister said: “Show of hands means open ballot”, and explained that is the method that the government aims to introduce in the upcoming Senate elections.

The Prime Minister reminded the interviewer that his party had dismissed several members as they were involved in horse-trading during the Senate elections. “It would be better [for the election to be held] through open ballot as it would end corruption,” he said. The Premier had said if the senators were elected on merit, they would play a productive role in the Upper House.