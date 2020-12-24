Babar, Imam attend brief training

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam and Imamul Haq have started gripping the bat ten days after being diagnosed with fractures.

Both the players trained in Napier for a brief period before heading to Mount Maunganui along with their teammates. The duo has already been ruled out of the first Test starting from December 26, however efforts are underway to get them fit for the second Test.

The visiting team will train for the next two days while hosts New Zealand are scheduled to train today (Thursday) only for the Test starting from Saturday.