Diamond Paints, Habib Metro Lions win matches in Aquafina Inter Club Polo

LAHORE: Diamond Paints and Habib Metro Lions carved out convincing victories in the Aquafina Inter Club Polo Championship 2020 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Wednesday.

Mir Huzaifa Ahmed excelled in the Diamond Paints's impressive 9.5-3 triumph over Guard Group. Mir Huzaifa scored four goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani hit a hat-trick. Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Mian Sadiq Rehman converted one goal each. From the losing side, Agha Adam, Taimur Ali Malik and Haris Haroon struck one goal apiece.

In the other match, Habib Metro Lions outscored Barry's 8-2.5. Sheikh Mohammed Raffay and Mian Abbas Mukhtar were the heroes from the winning side with an impressive contribution of a hat-trick each. Sheikh Muhammad Farhad converted a brace. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Ruelo Trotz banged in both the goals.