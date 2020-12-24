Maradona suffered from liver, kidney, heart disorders: report

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina football legend Diego Maradona was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders but there were no signs of alcohol or narcotics consumption in his autopsy, the public prosecutor said on Wednesday.

World Cup winning captain from Mexico ‘86, Maradona died of a heart-attack on November 25 at the age of 60.

The public prosecutor in San Isidro, a northern suburb of the capital Buenos Aires, published the results of Maradona’s autopsy late on Tuesday night.

It was ordered as part of an investigation into his death to see if there was any negligence or recklessness in the health care he was provided.

At the end of his life he was suffering from a variety of illnesses including cirrhosis, heart disease and kidney failure.

The toxicology analysis showed there was no alcohol or narcotics in his blood or urine but Maradona was taking anti-depressants, an anti-psychotic drug and various other medication to treat ulcers, convulsions, dependencies and difficulties in expelling waste.

Maradona had battled cocaine and alcohol addictions during his life.

“What’s come out of the laboratory analysis is as important as what hasn’t, which simply confirms that Maradona was given psychotropic drugs but no medicine for heart disease,” one of the investigators told the Telam press agency.