Sport’s tempestuous 2020 in key moments

PARIS: AFP Sport picks out 15 moments in sport during an extraordinary, coronavirus-disrupted 2020:

Bayern sweep to Champions League title When the pandemic forced UEFA to transform the final stages of the Champions League into a mini-tournament in Lisbon, Bayern looked the best team from the start.

Hansi Flick’s accomplished side won their sixth European crown thanks to Kingsley Coman’s header against Paris Saint-Germain.

Hamilton joins the F1 legends

When Michael Schumacher bowed out of Formula One, few thought his record of 91 Grand Prix wins and seven world championships would ever be matched. In 2020, Lewis Hamilton did just that, winning 11 of the 17 races to take his tally beyond Schumacher’s record to 95, and equalling the German’s seven titles.

The 35-year-old Briton certainly benefitted from the outstanding Mercedes car at his disposal but there is little doubt he has etched his name firmly among the greatest of his sport.

DQ for Djoko

World number one Novak Djokovic went into the US Open looking for an 18th major triumph in the knowledge that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were absent. Going into his fourth round match against 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta, the Serb had not lost a singles match in 2020.

It all went wrong though when the 33-year-old vented his frustration after dropping his service by hitting a ball behind him, striking a female line judge in the throat. Djokovic immediately apologised but after a lengthy discussion, he was disqualified, leaving the field open for Dominic Thiem.

Lucky 13 for Nadal

Rafael Nadal skipped the US Open but there was no way the Spaniard was going to miss his signature event, the French Open which took place at a blustery Roland Garros in a rearranged late September/early October slot.

Inevitably, and without dropping a set on the way, Nadal bulldozed his way to the final where he met Djokovic who was keen to atone for his mishap at Flushing Meadows. It was barely a contest with Nadal winning 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to claim a 13th French Open title and match Federer’s record of 20 major wins.