Pak players rise in T20I ranking

LAHORE: Pakistani players have made significant gains in the recently updated ICC T20I Player Rankings after the conclusion of the series against New Zealand.

The 20-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi has attained a career-best position among bowlers while veteran Mohammad Hafeez and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan have also improved their rankings.

Shaheen now sits at the 16th spot after he took four wickets in the three-match series. Faheem Ashraf moved to the 13th spot from 35th. He also took four wickets.

Emerging pacer Haris Rauf, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in this format in 2020, climbed to the 62nd spot.

Hafeez, who scored 140 runs in the series including an unbeaten 99 in the second match, jumped 14 places to reach 33rd position.

In team rankings, Pakistan lost three points and New Zealand gained three, but the two retain their fourth and sixth positions, respectively.