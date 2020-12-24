Zafar replaces injured Shadab for first NZ Test

ISLAMABAD: Zafar Gohar has been called up to reinforce the injury-hit Pakistan team as Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand starting from December 26 in Mount Maunganui.

Since Yasir Shah is the first choice spinner, it is highly unlikely that Zafar Gohar would be required in the playing XI. However, he may yet be required due to concussion option that is available with all teams.

Following the groin injury that he suffered ahead of the T20 series, Shadab complained of thigh injury at the conclusion of the third T20 match after which the management decided not to consider him for the first Test.

Shadab will undergo an MRI scan in Tauranga today (Thursday), after which a further update on the exact nature of the injury and the time needed to return to competitive cricket will be provided.

As Shadab is not available, the team management has included left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar as a reinforcement. Zafar has joined the Test side from Hamilton where he was preparing with Shaheens for Sunday’s T20 match against the Northern Knights.

In the 2019-20 first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Zafar was the third most successful bowler with 38 wickets for Central Punjab. In the National T20 Cup 2020-21, he took eight wickets for Central Punjab.

The 25-year-old has so far taken 144 wickets in 39 first-class matches.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Imad Wasim and veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez have been released from the national squad in New Zealand.

The 32-year-old Imad will fly to Australia today as he has signed by Melbourne Renegades for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season 10 while the 40-year-old Hafeez will return to Pakistan via Auckland.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team reached Tauranga by bus from Napier to take part in the first Test against New Zealand. The Test cricketers who were part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad have also joined the team.

The members of the Shaheens T20 squad left for Hamilton where they will join other members of the squad, who were part of the national T20 side.

Pakistan are scheduled to play the first Test against New Zealand from December 26. Shaheens will take on Northern Knights in Hamilton on December 27.

Squad for Tests: Mohammad Rizwan (captain for 1st Test), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar.