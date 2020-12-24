FPCCI elects 2 BMP members

KARACHI: Two candidates of Businessmen Panel have been elected unopposed in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections 2021, a statement said on Wednesday.

The elected candidates included Farzana Ali Ahmed, vice president from Women Chamber, and Nasir Khan, vice president from Balochistan Chamber, it added.

Presidential Candidate of BMP Naseer Hayat Magoon said time will prove “Victory of our”, as we have full majority in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.