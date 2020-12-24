close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 24, 2020

Gold rates drop Rs200/tola

Business

Our Correspondent Â 
December 24, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs200/tola to Rs112,550/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price dropped Rs172 to Rs96,493, it added. In the international market, bullion rates decreased $7 to $1,866/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Meanwhile, silver rates also dropped Rs30 to Rs1,260/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver decreased Rs25 to Rs1,080.24.

