TPL Trakker wins mapping tender

KARACHI: TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT company, has won the tender to provide consultancy services for the mapping of historical and religious sites in Pakistan, advertised by the Department of Archeology and Museums (DoAM), a statement said on Wednesday.

The DoAM is an Executive Department of the National Heritage and Culture Division, government of Pakistan, it added.

Following the announcement, TPL Trakker and DoAM will conduct a feasibility study for the mapping of all cultural relics in Pakistan, such as historical monuments, archaeological and religious sites, it said.

After the data collection phase, all points of interest will be digitised and made available to the public via a website and mobile app.

As the sole provider of maps licensed by the Survey of Pakistan, TPL Trakker is positioned to meet the complex requirements of DoAM for accurate and precise site surveys, location digitisation, and location-enabled application development.

The company was shortlisted as a result of its experience and specialisation in location enabled solutions and services and will play a key role in the field study and digitisation of hundreds of historical and religious sites with heritage value, it added.