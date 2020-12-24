Ufone, Infobip collaborate

ISLAMABAD: Ufone and Infobip collaborated to provide Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to its existing and potential corporate and business process outsourcing (BPO) clients, a statement said on Wednesday.

Through this solution clients will be able to enjoy faster service and would be able to resolve multiple customer queries via whatsapp, it added.

Whatsapp will primarily act as a self-service option for Ufone’s corporate clients. Whether it is customer relationship management, business intelligence or any other fully integrated solution, it can be connected to the client’s system and developed into a seamless communication system. This would allow clients to enjoy a plethora of services through whatsapp.

CPaaS allows enterprises to connect to a single platform to engage with the consumers over multiple mobile and digital channels, for various use cases, from the customer and technical support, to sales, marketing, loyalty and many more.

First is customer engagement, which enables complete solutions that helps enterprises drive better outcomes for customers throughout the customer journey.

Second is programmable communications, allowing enterprises to offer channels their customers already use and love and lastly connectivity, an infrastructure that connects enterprises to the world, it added.