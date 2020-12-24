Vicious subsidy cycle

LAHORE: Economic policies in Pakistan are deliberately preloaded with incentives to appease investors, but some concessions distort the markets, hurting consumers, for which more subsidies are announced, creating a vicious cycle to the ultimate advantage of businesses.

In the recent past, we have seen this government buying sugar at high rates from the sugar mills and selling it as a substantial discount to the consumers through utility stores. The government knew that the sugar mills were overcharging but refrained from acting against them as actions or raids by administration or tax authorities are termed by the businesses as harassment.

The term “investor confidence” has been widely abused in our country. Any action against tax defaulting industrialists is called as polluting the investment climate. The raid on shops on filing nominal taxes compared with their visible consumer footprint is also labeled as discouraging investment.

The scared governments fail to realise that investment in Pakistan is low more due to unfair trade practices that cannot be controlled without apprehending the culprits through raids and penal actions.

After failing to ensure fair trading practices, the government resorts to subsidies, to placate the common men. The subsidy that the government provides from the taxpayers’ money affects consumers in other ways, because the state, already running a huge deficit, had arranged subsidy by curtailing some development expenditure.

In case of wheat the state could not apprehend the hoarders that according to the official report were within its ranks. Here the inaction was due to political consideration. In both instances the consumers suffered badly.

Though industry and business in Pakistan are operating under the principle of open market economy (that is based on fair play) the consumers remain at the receiving end due to weak state regulations and unholy cartels. There is no effective consumer protection institution in the country.

Neither are there any potent consumer protection laws. There are consumer courts in some provinces but decisions against big businesses if given are challenged in higher courts and remain pending for several years.

There is a case of a car stolen in connivance with the Trakker company (that was supposed to protect theft), the consumer court in Lahore held the Trakker company responsible and ordered it to pay the cost of the new car (that at that time was Rs1 million). The case went in appeals in higher courts. Finally, the consumer won. He was given Rs1million (in lieu of his stolen new car) but the cost of the car had more than doubled by the time the final verdict was announced.

Government writ is so weak that there is no check on irrational increase in prices. The rates of milk, wheat flour, vegetables, pulses, edible oil, mutton, beef, chicken meat, egg, tea, are constantly on the rise.

A new entrepreneur class has emerged that engineers the rates of most of these commodities through hoarding. The principle of supply and demand no longer applies. When the demand is high the prices naturally increase but when the supplies are high the vested interests suppress them by withholding production or hoarding the stocks to create artificial shortages and keep the rates high.

The consumers have been neglected by all the governments that ruled this country. One aspect that is totally ignored is the quality of products supplied to the consumers. There are official standards from pieces of equipment to edibles, but they are openly flouted. Substandard candies and chocolates are openly sold in the market. The chilies mixed with brick dust and milk diluted with water and preserved with banned chemicals are a norm. Substandard cylinders are a constant danger to the lives of consumers.

The transporters increase the fares as the petroleum products rates increase and keep them high when rates decline. The gas appliances are guzzlers, and their inefficiency is the major cause of rising gas demand in the country. Wiring supplied for electrifying small homes is substandard and consumes more power and inflates the bills.

These flaws are mainly due to institutional weaknesses of regulatory bodies and corruption that encourages exploitation of consumers.

The better-organised sectors like flour mills, ghee manufacturers, sugar producers, and cement plants manage to shield themselves in over-supply situations through their respective associations and maintain higher prices to ensure high profit.

It is unfortunate that most of the service sectors for consumers operate under government control. Most of these sectors are public sector monopolies (consumers cannot get these services from anyone else). All of them are highly inefficient and the inefficiency is passed on to the consumers.

Pakistanis pay more for electricity because the cost of corruption and theft is passed on in the power tariff to the consumers that pay their bills regularly. Consumers of the gas distribution companies suffer the same. Railway is not providing services to the consumers. Pakistan Steel Mills that enjoyed protection for several decades have finally closed. PIA is on the verge of closure. Irrigation system is mired with corrupt practices depriving all poor farmers of water in their fields.