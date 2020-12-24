FBR files references against Rs7.4bln benami transactions

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has filed references against benami transactions worth Rs7.4 billion before the adjudicating authority to take its nod on confirmation or revocation of assets attachment, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The FBR filed 27 references against benami movable and immovable property transactions, the spokesperson said. The references have been filed by anti-banami zones of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The zones identified five benami share transactions worth Rs159.6 million, six cases of immovable properties worth Rs5.8 billion and one case of benami bank account amounting Rs1.04 billion.

Under the law, the anti-benami zones submit references in cases of suspected benami assets before the Banami transactions adjudicating authority for confirmation / revocation of attachment of assets and then initiate confiscation proceedings.

The adjudicating authority, as an independent authority, after due deliberation provides opportunity of being heard to the alleged benamidars and beneficial owners and the referring department as well. The adjudicating authority after completing all legal and administrative requirements/formalities either confirms or revokes the attachment orders issued by the initiating officers.

Benami assets are to be confiscated after confirmation of orders from the federal appellate tribunal as per the law by the federal government.

The FBR said a benami transaction encompasses where a property is transferred to, or held by, a person and the consideration for such property has been provided, or paid by, another person (the trustees and wife, children, brother or sister to whom property has been transferred from known resources will be excluded).

Furthermore, a transaction or arrangement in respect of a property carried out or made in a fictitious name; or an arrangement in respect of a property where its owner is not aware of, or denies knowledge of such ownership; or a transaction in respect of a property where the person providing the consideration is not traceable or is fictitious. The potential types of benami properties include plots, houses, shopping plazas, shops, housing schemes, bank accounts, vehicles, business shares, jewellery, foreign currency, legal documents and intangible properties having financial value.

In 2019, the FBR had notified rules for the application of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017.

The FBR’s newly-established zones launched crackdown against such assets after expiry of the asset declaration amnesty scheme deadline. The action was also started against public office holders who were not eligible to avail the asset declaration scheme 2019.