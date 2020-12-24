Healthcare for all

The PTI-led government has launched a significant healthcare project called the Sehat Sahulat Programme. It is in the process of implementation in 90 districts of the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab. Undoubtedly, it is a commendable step that the government has taken to provide healthcare services to the people. But, unfortunately, the project hasn’t been introduced in Pakistan’s economically deprived provinces, Balochistan and Sindh. In the World Bank report of November 2018, Balochistan was declared the poorest province. The report added that 62 percent of the people are living below the poverty line. Also, Sindh was categorised the second poorest province in Pakistan. It is unfortunate that the PTI’s healthcare scheme is limited to KP and Punjab. The PTI-led government should pay attention to these two provinces where the people are living in grim circumstances.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi