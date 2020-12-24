Sewerage problems

I live in Janpur which is located in the Rahim Yar Khan district. Our city is home to about 2,000 families, and is deprived of the basic facilities. The most pressing issue that residents face is overflowing sewerage water. In the absence of a proper water drainage system, wastewater flows in streets.

The city is surrounded by a revolting stench. The district authorities should arrange for the proper disposal of sewerage water.

Waqas Bhatti

Janpur