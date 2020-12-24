The recent address of PM Imran Khan to his ministers was quite surprising. Instead of sharing his government’s performance, he said that the people shouldn’t assume power if they’re not ready. The PM’s speeches before coming into power made the people believe that he was a political messiah of the downtrodden.

The gullible thought that he would do wonders to make Pakistan a vibrant country where nobody faces the problem of food insecurity. Unfortunately, all his promises proved to be hollow slogans. The last hope for Pakistanis has proved to be a failure. What’s next?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad