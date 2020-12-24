Positive change

A majority of Pakistanis pay taxes on time. They also expect the government to provide them the basic facilities that they deserve. However, a majority of the people are of the opinion that the government has failed to provide them with the basic necessities of life.

The current ruling party came into power after it promised the people that it will ensure that all people have access to the basic facilities. For the last four decades, Pakistanis have been facing the same fate. Now is the time for the PTI-led government to turn its promises into reality and change the fate of the country.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi