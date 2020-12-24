Without fees

A majority of private educational institutions are still open across Balochistan in this extremely chilly weather and amid the second wave of Covid-19. They also ignored the government’s orders to not conduct examinations from Grade 1 to Grade 8 before March 10, 2021. These schools and colleges also violate other SOPs including the use of sanitizer, wearing masks, keeping a six-foot distance, etc. These educational institutions are of the opinion that they can hardly pay the monthly salaries of teachers and meet other expenses without collecting fees from students. It is true that these private educational institutions cannot manage their financial obligations if schools remain closed for long periods. They can hardly survive if the provincial or federal government fails to extend financial assistance to them. They have already suffered a lot due to the first wave of Covid-19. Parents and guardians of students have also flatly refused to pay fees for those months when schools were closed. Many parents are not sending their children back to schools as they are unable to pay the arrears.

Given the dilemma of private educational institutions, the government needs to take immediate steps to ensure the implementation of SOPs and extend financial help to private educational institutions so that they can deal with the second wave of coronavirus more effectively. Any slackness on the part of the government may lead to a surge in the deadly infectious disease which, in turn, is likely to engulf the entire province.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai