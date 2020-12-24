Saifee Institute of Technology handed back to Dawoodi Bohra community

The signing of the handover of the Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Technology by the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), Government of Sindh, to the Saifee Golden Jubilee Educational Trust, a trust of the Dawoodi Bohra community, was held on Wednesday at the Sindh Assembly building to allow for the betterment of education in Karachi.

The event was attended by adviser to chief minister Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chairman STEVTA Saleem Raza Jalbani, Managing Director STEVTA Agha Sohail Ahmed, Secretary Universities and Board Department Alamuddin Bullo and other government officials as well as by Kumail Yunus, nominee of His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, trustees of the Saifee Golden Jubilee Educational Trust and leading members of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The institute located in North Nazimabad was established in 1963 on the august occasion of the golden jubilee celebrations of the 51st spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Dr Syedna Taher Saifuddin.

The aim of this esteemed establishment as stated by His Holiness Dr Syedna Taher Saifuddin is to provide the young generation of Pakistan with a centre of excellence in the field of technical and industrial education and subsequently enable them to play a vital role in the development of the country.