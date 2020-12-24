CM Murad Ali Shah directs energy department to prepare Sindh’s case against natural gas shortage

Presiding over a meeting on gas shortage on Wednesday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the energy department to prepare the province’s case under Article 158 of the constitution so he could take it up with the federal government.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and Secretary Energy Tariq Shah. The chief minister said the constitution guaranteed the provision of natural gas to the people of the province from where it was being extracted.

“When the constitution guarantees this right then how the federal government could deprive the people of Sindh of the gas being extracted from here,” he said.

The energy minister, while briefing the chief minister, said the federal government had formulated “a defective policy under which natural gas was given to the other provinces at the cost of the people of Sindh”.

He said the domestic, industrial and commercial consumers of Sindh were suffering a lot and, therefore, the federal government must be apprised of the situation.

The CM directed the energy department to prepare a detailed case of the issue, mentioning the total production of gas in Sindh, its distribution formula, the total requirement of Sindh and net receiving.

It was observed that the gas being provided to the national units were being included in the share of the province. “The industrial units which are producing fertilisers or electricity are operating for the whole of the country and, therefore, they should be counted separately,” the chief minister said.

The CM said he would take up the matter with the federal government once the case was prepared. “Currently, not only the industrial consumers are upset with acute gas shortage but domestic consumers are too suffering a lot as they don’t have gas to prepare food for their children,” he said.

Shrine committee

Presiding over a meeting of the ‘shine committee’ to review arrangements of former prime minister Mohterma Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary to be observed on December 27 in Garhi Khuda Bux, the chief minister directed the Sindh police chief and the divisional/district administration to make foolproof security and other arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Senior Advisor to CM Nisar Khuhro, provincial ministers Nasir Shah and Sohail Anwar Siyal, IG Police Mushtaq Maher and PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro. Party leaders and other officials too attended the meeting through video link.

The chief minister said the arrangements for the public meeting were being made by the PPP. “As far as the arrangements of security, traffic management and administrative measures are concerned, the divisional and district administration must prepare its plan and share with me,” he said.

Shah said the PDM leadership was also attending the death anniversary of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto, “therefore entry/exit passages for the PDM leadership to the shrine should be dedicated”.

The IG police told the CM that a control room to monitor the public meeting had been established in Garhi Khuda Bux. He said the traffic management guidelines had also been issued. Nisar Khuhro, Sohail Siyal and Jameel Soomro briefed the chief minister on the arrangements they have made, including the provision of drinking water, washrooms facilities, parking lots, lighting arrangement and sound system.

They said the walk-through gates would be installed at seven entry and exit points of the venue. The chief minister said he would visit the shrine to review the arrangements.