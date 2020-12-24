tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have heartily expressed sorrow and grief over demise of Mian Nawaz, brother of senior PML-Q leader and former MNA Mian Munir.
Ch Pervaiz Elahi telephoned Mian Munir and conveyed condolence to him. He said the demise of Mian Nawaz is a great shock for him and the entire family, may Almighty Allah grant solace and patience to all the members of the bereaved family.