LAHORE:PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have heartily expressed sorrow and grief over demise of Mian Nawaz, brother of senior PML-Q leader and former MNA Mian Munir.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi telephoned Mian Munir and conveyed condolence to him. He said the demise of Mian Nawaz is a great shock for him and the entire family, may Almighty Allah grant solace and patience to all the members of the bereaved family.