Thu Dec 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2020

Cold wave to continue

Lahore

Our Correspondent
December 24, 2020

LAHORE:Cold wave continued to prevail in the City here on Wednesday while MET officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts. Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Wednesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -11°C while in Lahore it was 4.4°C and maximum was 21.3°C.

