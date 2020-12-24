Wasa, JICA discuss tube wells performance

LAHORE:To discuss the performance of tube wells, a joint meeting between Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and JICA, Japan held here on Wednesday.

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz chaired the meeting in Wasa head office. The meeting was held to discuss the questionnaire submitted by JICA, Japan to Wasa. JICA, Japan gave a questionnaire containing 19 questions to know the performance and current operation capacity of the tube wells installed in Lahore in collaboration with JICA.

The 19-point questionnaire will help further improve Lahore's water and drainage system, said Zahid Aziz while addressing the meeting. He issued instructions to the departments concerned to submit reply soon. DMD, FA & R, Muhammad Naveed Mazhar, Director P&E, Muhammad Tanveer, Director Hydrology, Arif Butt, and other officers from Wasa Lahore participated in the meeting.