Resolution against closure of Roosevelt Hotel

LAHORE:A resolution was submitted in the Punjab Assembly against the sudden closure of The Roosevelt Hotel in New York on Wednesday.

According to the resolution submitted by PML-N member Sameera Komal, The Roosevelt Hotel was closed after 94 years. It said The Roosevelt Hotel employs 431 people and The Roosevelt Hotel has been profitable for decades.

“There is deep concern in the entire nation over the closure of The Roosevelt Hotel by the present government. There are also reports of sale of The Roosevelt Hotel,” it said. The resolution demanded that the decision to close The Roosevelt Hotel be reversed immediately and that the government not even try to sell it.