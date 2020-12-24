Actor Junaid’s performances lauded

LAHORE:Junaid Khan won a lot of praises and love this year – all thanks to his amazing performances on television that have left fans in awe.

The actor and singer is now ending the year on another high note as he has hit a million followers on his Instagram account. Communicating with his fans and followers, he provides some insightful uploads on his account. A glance at his profile showcases his interests. For example, you can find posts where he is working out. His love of music is also apparent with loads of pictures and videos where he is either in a studio or playing a particular instrument. However, some of the most insightful images and videos are the ones from the drama and film sets with fellow cast members and crew.