Teachers’ body opposes HED move

LAHORE:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association has rejected the summary of Higher Education Department (HED) regarding appointment of registrars and controller of examinations at public sector universities established during and after 2002.

In a press statement, FAPUASA Punjab President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar said that the HED was continuously attempting to attack the autonomy in one way or the other. He said that the universities can better decide about the eligibility criteria and terms and conditions of its employees through consultation process and a laid down criteria under rules and regulations.

He said HED was taking decisions on its own and relevant stakeholders were not being consulted. He said HED was hampering the autonomy of higher education institutions and if HED was not stopped from doing so, the universities might collapse or may not be able to progress.