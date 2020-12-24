Resolution in PA for giving salary to LWMC Christian staff

LAHORE:A resolution for payment of salaries to Christian workers of LWMC before Christmas was submitted in Punjab Assembly here on Wednesday.

The resolution was tabled in the Punjab Assembly demanding payment of salaries to the employees of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt. Expressing deep concern over non-payment of salaries to employees, she said two days later, the Christian community is going to celebrate Christmas and Punjab government failed to pay two months salaries to Christian workers.

The resolution said that employees were protesting due to non-payment of salaries while the Punjab government was not paying Turkish companies Albayrak and Oz-Pak and their machinery had also been taken over.

The resolution demanded immediate payment of salaries to the employees of Lahore Waste Management Company and handing over of machinery of Turkish companies to them. Meanwhile, Turkish contractors of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) have moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) and filed a contempt of court petition against LWMC. A joint press statement issued by Albayrak Waste Management Company and Oz-Pak alleged that on Dec 20, 2020, the LWMC along with police raided their workshops without any legal document or just cause. “We are making it public that with regret and dismay we have initiated legal proceedings regarding the incident,” the statement said, adding the companies have already filed a criminal complaint against the LWMC to the relevant executives of the LWMC, besides getting a stay order. Our contract expired in February 2020. However, on the request of our client the LWMC, we agreed to extend our services for 2 more months. Despite plans, the LWMC failed to roll out the tender process and could not finalize any plans to take over the waste management services of Lahore.

Consequently, the current contractors were forced to provide the services through 2 more extensions, it claimed. The extensions and certain issues of past 8 years were incurring commercial loss to our company. Nonetheless, we continued to serve so that Lahore would not return to the old days and the citizens were not deprived of the cleaning services. We knew that our brothers deserve clean Lahore.

While accepting the last deadline in July, we had communicated to our client, that Dec 31st would be our last working day as the worn out machinery and current contract price were a menace for the waste management operations of Lahore. “We would like to reiterate that the requirement of delivery of the equipment claimed by the LMWC Company is completely fabricated, and the contract we signed clearly states that all equipment, except those delivered by the LWMC to our company at the end of the project, belong to our company.

We have had no equipment at our disposal that was property of the LWMC,” it claimed and added that the LWMC illegally seized their company's equipment.