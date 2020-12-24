Medical faculty promotions

LAHORE:The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab has notified promotion from Associate Professors BPS 19 to Professors BPS 20.

As per SHC&MED notification issued on Wednesday, in Surgery Section, the promotions are awarded to Dr Yasin Rafi from King Edward Medical University, Dr Andaleeb Khanam from Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Dr Wasim Hayat from Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Ata Latif from Faisalabad Medical University, Dr M Zakir from Allama Iqbal Medical College, Dr Munawar Jamil from Quaid-i-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, Dr Ch Naveed AKhtar from Nishter Medical University Multan, Dr Fakhar Hameed from Faisalabad Medical University, Dr M Akram from Faisalabad Medical University, Dr M Rehman Gulzar from Faisalabad Medical University and Dr Hurriyat Afzal from Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

In Orthopedic Surgery, Dr Faisal Mushtaq from Services Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Shujat Hussain from Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur were promoted. In Ophthalmology category, Dr Qasim Latif Ch from Allama Iqbal Medical College, and Syed Ahmed Hussain from Nishter Medical University were promoted.

In Bio Chemistry Category, the promotions are awarded to Dr Shahzad Farooq from Faisalabad Medical University, Dr Samina Zaman of Pediatric Histopathology from Children Hospital Lahore, Dr Ambrin Khan of Anesthesia from Quaid-i-Azam medical Bahawalpur, Dr Abdus Salam Malik from Quaid-i-Azam medical Bahawalpur.