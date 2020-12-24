Elderly man tortured by youths

LAHORE:A 70-year-old man was subjected to severe torture by a group of youths at Shahdara on Wednesday.

Victim Anayat Ullah had reacted to their hooliganism in a street. It infuriated them. They allegedly not only subjected him to severe torture and beat him up with clubs but also barged into his house and dragged him. The victim suffered injuries and was admitted to hospital. Police registered a case against seven suspects.

Half of Police Office staff sent on leave: In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, Central Police Office (IG Office) has sent on leave 50 per cent staff of the office. In this regard, the assistant inspector general Punjab Police (AIG) admin issued a letter to all the branches of the CPO. The letter asked the officers to ask 50 per cent staff to join the duty one week and the rest staff to join duty the following week. It has also asked the officers to make sure that the staff followed the COVID-19 SOPs. At least 12 officers and officials of CPO have been tested positive in the second wave of corona.

Four wounded: At least four people were wounded in an incident of firing made by a customer after a dispute with a shopkeeper at Nawan Kot on Wednesday. The unidentified suspect and the shopkeeper exchanged harsh words with each other at Chowk Yateem Khana. The accused opened the firing and as a result, four people suffered bullet wounds. Three of them have been identified as Raza Shah, Imran Baloch and Faisal. The suspect escaped. Police collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and registered a case. Police said they were trying to ascertain the identity of the suspect using various evidences, including CCTV footages.

2 injured: At least two people Aftab, 22 and Zainab, 40 were injured in a road accident at Mustafa Town on Wednesday. They were going on a bike near Mansoora Hospital on Multan Road when a speeding rickshaw hit them. They were injured and removed to Mansoora Hospital. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Valuables burnt: Valuables were burned in a fire broke out in a fast food shop at Ali Town on Raiwind Road on Wednesday. The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. Fire fighters extinguished it. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.