44 more die from COVID-19

LAHORE:As many as 44 COVID-19 patients died and another 653 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Wednesday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 3,732 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 133,179 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 15,214 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,329,163 in the province. After 3,732 fatalities and recovery of a total of 121,112 patients, including 1,002 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 8,335 active cases still remain.