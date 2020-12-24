Resolution passed for Nadra office

LAHORE:A resolution for re-establishment of Nadra office in Shahdara was unanimously passed in the Punjab Assembly here on Wednesday.

The resolution was jointly tabled by PML-N member Samiullah Khan and Ghazali Saleem Butt. With the relocation of Nadra office from Shahdara, millions of people in Shahdara, Muridke, Sharqpur and nearby areas were facing severe difficulties in getting their identity cards.

Therefore, this house demanded from the Federal government that the transfer orders of Nadra office Shahdara be withdrawn immediately. Nadra office should be re-established in Shahdara, it said.