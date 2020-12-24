Over 6,000 cops to perform duties on Christmas, Quaid Day

LAHORE:Deputy Inspector General of Police Lahore Operations Wing Ashfaq Khan has said more than 6,000 police officers and officials will perform duties on the occasions of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

According to the security plan devised for Christmas, police personnel will be deputed at 623 churches across Lahore. They include all divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Ashfaq Khan said.

Lahore police will provide foolproof security to the citizens on the occasions of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day, he said. The DIG said “We will ensure security at churches, markets and recreational places.” He directed the police officers to implement the security plan for churches and parks under their supervision by deputing snipers and commandos for the security of ‘A category’ churches.

The DIG Operations said that three layered security would be provided to all the people visiting the churches on the occasion of Christmas. He directed the police officers and administrations of churches to ensure use of walkthrough gates and metal detectors at the churches.

He said the volunteers nominated by churches administration have also been imparted training at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines in this regard. All the Christmas bazaars set-up by district government have already been provided complete security by Lahore police.

Each and every concrete measure will be taken to make the religious ceremonies and activities of Christmas secure so that Christian community can enjoy their religious event peacefully, the DIG said.