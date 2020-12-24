Over 20 businesses sealed on corona SOPs violations

LAHORE:The district administration officers took action against businesses on violation of corona SOPs on Wednesday.

Cantt Assistant Commissioner Zahi Shakir sealed a school on Main Burki Road at Mouza Chak Padat for being open and violating the SOPs. An FIR was also registered against the school administration. The Cantt AC also sealed 17 restaurants, shops and marquees and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for violating corona SOPs.

In Cantt tehsil, Best Fruit & Mart Askari, Sheikh Ahmed Fish Corner, CHS Pharmacy Askari 10, Mexico Ice Cream & Pizza Shop, Subhani Vegetable, Malik Inayat Store, Khan Nan Shop, HK Salon, Ali Hamza Hairdresser, Gulraiz Sabir Building Materials, Alkabab Tekka Shop and Restaurant, Ali Sher Tea Shop, Al Tariq Sanitary Store, Malik Traders, Hameed Pan Shop and Ahmed Tyre Shop were sealed. The City AC sealed five shops and hotels.

In City tehsil, a CNG station was sealed at Safanwala Chowk, Swat Khan Hotel, Ali Khan Hotel were sealed at Chauburji while What a Pratha was sealed near GPO. DC Mudassar Riaz said the shops and hotels in which corona SOPs were not being implemented will be sealed.