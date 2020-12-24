‘Action to be taken against illegal housing schemes’

LAHORE:On the direction by Lahore High Court and Judicial Water Commission, LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar visited Lahore Medical Housing Scheme Phase-I and New Palm Villas land subdivision on Canal Road on Wednesday. He reviewed the implementation status of approved scheme plans and adherence to planning standards in these schemes during the visit.

He also inspected the width of roads, parks, public buildings and plots allocated for other purposes in these schemes. The DG directed for identifying the illegally installed water pumps in these schemes which had been in violation of the approved number.

He said proposals were being chalked out for taking action against illegal housing schemes and violations of scheme plans committed by the approved schemes. He said that recommendations were also being finalised for taking action against illegal water pumping by private schemes and individuals. Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and relevant directors were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the direction by Director General, Lahore Development Authority, Ahmed Aziz Tarar, staff of the Estate Management Directorate, Private Housing Schemes of Metropolitan Planning Wing carried out operation against illegal constructions in approved private housing schemes.

The staff demolished illegal construction on mortgaged plots in Mohafiz Town Phase One and PCSI Staff Colony. Office of the scheme was also sealed office. A hall built on park sites in IEP Town Sector B was sealed during the operation. In addition, boundary walls and gates of illegal housing schemes Babar Homes and Noman Block were demolished.