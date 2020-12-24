Myanmar sentences child murderer to death

YANGON: A minority ethnic group that unofficially controls a swathe of eastern Myanmar has sentenced a man to death for the kidnap, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl.

An official from the Shan State Progress Party said on Wednesday the death penalty was "the only option" for the 30-year-old, who assaulted the girl before throwing her body off a cliff. Shan State is home to several armed ethnic groups who are allowed unofficial autonomy in an uneasy agreement with Myanmar’s military. The region is part of the golden triangle -- including Thailand and Laos -- that is described as lawless, and where huge quantities of the world’s heroin, speed and crystal meth are produced.