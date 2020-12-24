Russia says expects ‘nothing good’ from Biden

MOSCOW: With less than a month before Joe Biden moves into the White House, Moscow on Wednesday accused the incoming US administration of "Russophobia" after the president-elect promised to punish Russia for a major cyber attack.

Biden is expected to take a tougher stance against Russia than Donald Trump, whose ascent to the US presidency in 2016 was plagued by accusations of Russian interference to boost his campaign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the last leaders to congratulate Biden on his election victory, sending his congratulatory message six weeks after the November 3 vote and saying he was ready for "collaboration".

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said the Kremlin was expecting "nothing positive" in ties with Washington. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov struck a similar note, speaking about Moscow’s expectations from the future US administration. "We are definitely not expecting anything good," Ryabkov said in an interview with Interfax news agency.