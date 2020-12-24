Three French police officers shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAINT-JUST, France: Three police officers were killed and a fourth wounded in central France on Wednesday when a man opened fire as they responded to a domestic violence call, the deadliest attack in years on French security forces outside of terrorism incidents.
The suspect, a 48-year-old man known to authorities for child custody disputes, was "discovered dead" several hours after fleeing the home in an isolated hamlet near Saint-Just, a village of some 160 people south of Clermont-Ferrand, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet. "This is one of the most tragic events in the history" of France’s Gendarmes force, which often ensures law enforcement in rural areas, Darmanin said after arriving at the scene.