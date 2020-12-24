close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
AFP
December 24, 2020

Bangalore imposes night curfew over new virus strain fears

World

AFP
December 24, 2020

BANGALORE: India’s Karnataka state, home to the nation’s vibrant technology hub, has imposed a night curfew in a bid to stave off the new fast-spreading coronavirus strain sweeping Britain.

The southern state has banned gatherings and non-essential travel from 10 pm to 6 am until January 2, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. "I request the public to cooperate to prevent the spread of the new Covid strain," Yediyurappa told reporters.

India is the world’s second most-infected nation behind the US, with more than 10 million cases and over 146,000 deaths. A new strain of coronavirus that emerged in Britain in the past week has prompted dozens of countries to ban travellers from the UK and step up local measures.

