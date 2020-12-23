close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
December 23, 2020

Lawyer shot dead in Islamabad

Top Story

OCC
Our crime correspondent
December 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Two gunmen riding a motorcycle shot a lawyer dead in G/10-2 late Tuesday night and managed to escape.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam.

The body of the lawyer was shifted to PIMS for post-mortem. Quoting eyewitness, the police said two gunmen intercepted a car in G/10-2 and opened firing at the lawyer, killing him on the spot. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

