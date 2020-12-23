Lawyer shot dead in Islamabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Two gunmen riding a motorcycle shot a lawyer dead in G/10-2 late Tuesday night and managed to escape.
The deceased was identified as Shah Alam.
The body of the lawyer was shifted to PIMS for post-mortem. Quoting eyewitness, the police said two gunmen intercepted a car in G/10-2 and opened firing at the lawyer, killing him on the spot. Police have registered a case and are investigating.