Lawyer shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two gunmen riding a motorcycle shot a lawyer dead in G/10-2 late Tuesday night and managed to escape.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam.

The body of the lawyer was shifted to PIMS for post-mortem. Quoting eyewitness, the police said two gunmen intercepted a car in G/10-2 and opened firing at the lawyer, killing him on the spot. Police have registered a case and are investigating.