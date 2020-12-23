Eight killed, 30 wounded as boiler explosion flattens Karachi ice factory

KARACHI: A major tragedy struck an ice factory in New Karachi when its boiler exploded with a deafening bang, killing at least eight people and injuring over 30 on Tuesday evening, leaving a huge heap of debris behind. The explosion was so massive that it not only destroyed the ice factory, but also flattened two other neighbouring industrial units. Dozens were feared trapped under the huge pile of falling debris and a rescue operation was mounted that continued till late in the night.

The huge explosion levelled the Crystal Ice and Cool Factory, located in Sector 12 near Saba Cinema, New Karachi Industrial Area. The explosion at the two-storeyed factory, spread over 1,000 square yards, occurred around 5:45pm. It was so powerful that it also extensively damaged the nearby two factories due to which a number of employees were buried under the rubble. A big cloud of dust hung overhead in the immediate aftermath of the incident before settling down. The blast also damaged the overhead high tension wire and the nearby PMT and over half of a dozen vehicles. According to preliminary report, the explosion occurred in the boiler at the cold storage unit of the ice factory, but conclusive assessment alone could determine the nature of the explosion.

A large number of workers from surrounding factories and concerned relatives of those working at the ice factory gathered outside the destroyed facility. They claimed that over 50 people were working in the factory at the time of explosion. Anxious for the safety of their near and dear ones, they claimed that several more employees were trapped under the debris who needed to be rescued. Many prayed for the safety of their missing family members and friends.

Following the explosion, ambulances from different welfare organizations rushed to the site and shifted the casualties to different hospitals, including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The industrial area association’s Disaster Management Cell also participated in the search and rescue operation but blamed the government departments for dispatching the heavy equipment very late in the day, wasting precious time to reach out to the victims trapped under the rubble. The rescuers also confronted difficulties since the electricity got disconnected due to the damage to the PMT. Teams of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Rangers, police also pitched in the rescue work.

Police have so far confirmed eight fatalities and over 30 wounded in the tragedy. The police said that six bodies were identified including four employees of the ice factory, while two belonged to the neighbouring one. The deceased were identified as Sunny, Shabbir, Naeem, Ramzan, Fazal Kareem and Mohsin, while the injured included Sakhawat, Akbar, Rajesh, Amna, Sajid, Haseeb, Rasheed, Jafar, Riaz, Abid, Zahid, Sher Akhtar, Shah Ali, Shahid, Anis, Adnan, Yousuf and Akram. Police said they were trying to identify the remaining three deceased.

An Emergency Desk was also established at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for facilitation of the relatives of victims. Director of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Dr Salma Kausar, said some of the victims were brought to the hospital with critical injuries and the doctors were trying their best to save the precious lives.

The Administrator Karachi, Laeeq Ahmed, said that two to three factories were destroyed in the deafening explosion and heavy rescue machinery was being employed to reach out to the trapped victims. He said the rescue work was continuing and no time could be assigned as to when it would conclude. A spokesperson of Sindh Rangers said that Rangers personnel were also engaged in rescue. The search and rescue operation continued till the filing of the news story late at night.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani directed relevant officials to hold an inquiry over the incident and sought a detailed report within 24 hours.