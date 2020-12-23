Opposition will force Imran to quit: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Tuesday said if the NAB summoned him, it would be considered summon to the whole party.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ hosted by Hamid Mir, Fazlur Rehman said it was a pity that such a day had come that Sheikh Rashid is interior minister of Pakistan. He said the interior minister says there is threat to his life, while Dera Ismail Khan police says it is facing pressure to withdraw his security.

The JUI-F chief said the Establishment must understand that he wants supremacy of the Constitution in the country. He alleged that it was the Establishment, not Imran Khan, running the campaign to defuse the Islamabad long march of the opposition parties. He said the opposition will force Imran Khan to resign with the power of the masses. The Maulana asked why claims of success in terror war were made, and then replied himself that it was done for merger of erstwhile Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said some sacrifices are always needed to achieve a big cause. He said he always carried out his political struggle within the limits of the Constitution.

Fazlur Rehman said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had sent him a letter in which he admitted that his stand on not going to assemblies was absolutely right. About Maulana Shirani’s statement, the Maulana said efforts have always been made to divide the JUI-F. He said a committee of the party has been formed to take disciplinary action against Maulana Shirani.