Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Awaran

AWARAN: Security forces on Tuesday gunned down 10 terrorists during an intense exchange of fire in Balochistan’s Awaran district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The ISPR said that an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Awaran’s Gwargo, which led them to the terrorists who were also involved in the firing incident that had resulted in martyrdom of a Lance Naik on December 20.

Sharing details of the operation, the statement mentioned that as soon as the security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened firing on the forces and attempted to flee. “In an intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said, adding that a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout.

Two days earlier, Lance Naik Iqbal was martyred after fighting off terrorists in the Jatt Bazar area near Balochistan’s Awaran district. “On receipt of intelligence information regarding presence of terrorists and their facilitators in Jatt Bazar, near Awaran, Balochistan, security forces conducted a search and clearance operation,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said that due to an “intense exchange of fire” with the terrorists during the operation, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal had been injured. He was immediately evacuated to Karachi. However, the soldier embraced martyrdom due to excessive bleeding, the statement said.