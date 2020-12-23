PFUJ launches Facebook page, twitter account

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has launched its Facebook page and twitter account from Tuesday, an official announcement from the journalists’ representative organisation said.

“We are pleased to announce the launching of our two social media tools that will help us to reach out not only nationally but also at the global level,” a joint statement issued by PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfikar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said. They said, “This was a much awaited action, which we have finally taken and it will help us to expand our reach,” says a press release. Shahzada Zulfikar and Nasir Zaidi said that the launching of these two social media tools has almost coincided with PFUJ’s book on 70 years of the organisation’s struggle for freedom of expression and economic rights of media workers. The book titled, “From retrenchment to lashes” is likely to be launched within a week.

The PFUJ said it’s official Facebook account is https://www.facebook.com/officialpfuj, while it’s Twitter account is https://twitter.com/OfficialPfuj. The PFUJ president and secretary general have asked the union members across the country to visit these accounts and re-tweet the PFUJ messages and other material from their Twitter accounts to make them the most visited sites. The two leaders said that the PFUJ was also working on the PFUJ’s website and called upon its affiliated unions to submit their suggestions for this purpose.

“These social media tools are the need of the hour and regrettably due to many constraints in the past we could not devote our full attention on this side,” the joint statement said. “We are hopeful that with these social media tools our presence will be felt more and our voice would reach the people at large.”