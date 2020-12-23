Imran’s admissions disqualify him from holding PM’s office: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said in separate statements on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had admitted he was incapable to run the government affairs.

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a prime minister like Imran Khan, who admitted that he was incapable to do anything, should resign, as the people were committing suicides due to inflation, unemployment and miseries in the country.

Responding to Imran and Fawad Chaudhry’s statements, she said the national economy was not about Jehangir Tareen’s or Amir Kiyani’s profiteering, but survival of 220 million Pakistanis. The bigger problem is not that of the current account deficit, but the deficit of Imran’s mental capacity and honesty.

“Imran’s shocking admissions disqualify him from holding the office of the prime minister. He said he was now learning about the electricity shortfall and circular debt numbers,” Marriyum said.

“He admitted that he was not prepared well enough to run the country and it took his government three months to even make sense of things. He admitted that an incompetent government should never be allowed to stay in power.

“Imran was not happy with 5.8% GDP, and now it is minus 0.4%,” asked the PML-N leader. She told Fawad Chaudhry that the true showpiece was Imran Khan, who was so disconnected from the reality that he gets to know about rupee devaluation and all other disasters through television. Marriyum said all decisions of the PML-N were taken in the light of the public will and wishes by the leaders of the party, not by the ‘finger of the umpire’. She said the rented mouthpieces of the imposed PTI government were working overtime to spew venom and false propaganda only because they were petrified and threatened by the PDM movement, the long-march and the resignations. She advised them to stop their incoherent rants and focus on saving their jobs because they would all be sent packing very soon.

Separately, the PPP said Prime Minister Imran Khan had finally admitted his incapacity and inability to understand the people’s problems and running of the government.

“Imran Khan has embarrassed the selectors as he is destroying the country bit by bit.

“The incapable and inept government has failed on every front,” said PPP Deputy Information Secretary Palwasha Khan in a reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in front of his ministers. She said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was right to say that the government had been handed over to incapable bunch of people. Palwasha said Imran Khan had claimed of having 200 economic experts at his disposal, but the economy had gone down the drain and no expert was seen anywhere in the government.