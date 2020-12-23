Another Covid-19 patient dies in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another patient died of Covid-19, raising the number of fatalities to 60 in the district on Tuesday.

Briefing the media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection.

The officials said that Zeenat Bibi, a resident of Mithakhel in Nowshera Kalaan, was infected with the virus and was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera.

However, she expired while struggling for life for several days.

They said that eight more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,546.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were 239 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.

The officials added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

They appealed the people to follow the SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.