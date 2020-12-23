Major reshuffle in Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation

PESHAWAR: The Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation has made a major reshuffle in its set-up across the province by transferring all the district programme officers (DPO) and posting them in other districts.

The reshuffle was made for the first time in at least 10 years, Managing Director of the foundation, Zariful Maani, told The News.

This would serve as refresher for the officers who had been suffering stagnancy by serving in one office for years, he hoped.

According to a notification, the transfers and postings were made in compliance with the directives of the chief minister issued during the provincial cabinet meeting on November 10.

Mohammad Sajid, DPO Hangu, was transferred and posted as DPO of Kohat. Mohammad Ali, budget, an accounts officer, Head Office, was posted as DPO Haripur and Mohammad Zahid, DPO Bannu, was transferred and posted as DPO Lakki Marwat.

Kabir Khan, DPO Karak was posted as DPO Bannu, Qaiser Iqbal, DPO Kohat, was named DPO Hangu and Syed Amjad Ali Shah, planning officer, ESEF, Head Office was transferred as DPO Nowshera.

Shah Nawaz, DPO Nowshera, was made DPO Charsadda, Saifud Din, DPO Upper Dir was named DPO Chitral and Jamshed Khan, DPO Lower Dir, was transferred as DPO Swat.